Troops neutralise 7 bandits in Kaduna State

By Mohammed Tijjani

A combined troops of the Nigerian Army and Navy, have neutralised seven bandits during clearance operations in the Kasso general area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affair, Mr Samuel Aruwan confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said operational feedback to the State government revealed that the troops embarked on the operations, and made contact with bandits around Ungwan Rimi village in Kasso, near a river.

“The troops promptly engaged and subdued the bandits after an intense gun duel.

“Seven bandits were confirmed neutralised during the operation, with the high possibility of even more eliminated and injured across the river.

According to him the troops recovered five motorcycles, 153 rounds of ammunition, seven magazines and three mobile phones during the operations.

The commissioner said receiving the report, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai praised the troops for their doggedness and bravery.

The governor commends the leadership of Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, General Officer Commanding 1 Division, and Cdr ME Ejumabone, Commandant of Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, on the successful operation.(NAN)