Troops neutralise 624 terrorists, apprehend 1,051 in May

The Defence Headquarters has said that troops have neutralised no fewer than 640 terrorists, apprehended 1,051 suspects and rescued 563 kidnapped hostages in the month of May.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the operations of the Nigerian military on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that some senior terrorist commanders and fighters have degraded the potency of the terrorists, as a result of intense pressure from the troops across theatres of operations.

Buba further said that the troops apprehended some suspects including their logistic suppliers and informants.

He added that the troops also recovered 707 assorted weapons, 16,487 assorted ammunitions comprising 411 AK47 rifles, 234 locally fabricated guns and 43 pump action guns, amongst others.

In the North East, Buba said the Operation Hadin Kai, had recorded huge operational successes by neutralising some key terrorists which included one Malam Mohammed, a leader of IED cell in Sambisa Forest.

He, however, revealed that the troops had rescued 386 hostages, who had been in captivity for over 10 years, adding the victims had been handed them over to the Borno State Government.

“During the month, troops neutralised 306 terrorist, arrested 199 suspects and rescued additional 219 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops also recorded 1,099 surrendered BH/ISWAP terrorists’ combatants and their families as they recovered 200 AK47 rifles and 53 fabricated rifles among others,” he said.

In the North Central, Buba said the troops of Operation Safe Haven conducted several offensive operations leading to the killing of 39 terrorist violent extremists, while 140 suspects were apprehended with 77 kidnap hostages rescued.

“The troops also recovered nine AK47 rifles among others,’’ he said.

According to him, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, have conducted several operations against terrorists and violent extremist strongholds and arrested violent extremists, their collaborators and several gunrunners.

Buba also said the troops had neutralised 41 terrorist, arrested 184 suspects and rescued 48 kidnapped hostages as well as recovered 18 AK47 rifles, 27 assorted arms, with 2,237 rounds of 7.62mm special.

In the North West, Buba disclosed that the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, the troops operations had instigated rival clash among the terrorist groups, which led to the elimination of a notorious terrorist commander, Usman Modi Modi.

“The troops killed the terrorist commander hitherto terrorised communities around Danmusa, Kankara and Safana LGAs of Katsina State.

“In Overall, the troops neutralised 262 terrorist, arrested 204 suspects and rescued 243 kidnap hostages, “Buba said.

He further explained that the air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has recorded significant air strikes to acquire terrorist camps in Faskari, Bayan Ruwa Maradun and Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara.

“Some of the terrorist leaders targeted Jammo Smally and Kachalla Halilu, additionally terrorist enclaves at Tungar Daji in Zamfara State and Rugu Forest in Safana (LGA) were also engaged,” he said.

The Director said Under Operation Whirl Punch, the troops neutralised 56 terrorist, arrested 150 suspects and rescued 80 kidnap hostages as well as recovery of 23 AK47 rifles.

According to him, the air component have destroyed terrorists training camp in Kuduru, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State and enclaves at Kabago, Alawa Forest, Katarma and Kwaki general areas in Shiroro and Chikun Local Government Areas of Niger and Kaduna States.

Others successful operations recorded by the Army troops include, Operations Delta Safe in the South-South, where troops denied the stealing of 4.12 million litres of crude oil, 793,796 litres of AGO and 4,480 litres of PMS.

“The troops also recovered 73 assorted weapons, destroyed 129 wooden boats, 686 assorted ammunitions and 223 illegal refining sites as well as neutralised five violent extremists and arrested 81 suspected oil thieves.

“The air component destroyed several illegal refining sites in different locations in Rivers,’’ Buba said.

While South East UDO KA Operation had frustrated the activities of the terrorist group and restore peace to troubled areas across the zone.

“The troops have in the month of May, neutralised 69 terrorist, arrested 115 suspects and rescued 32 kidnap hostages, and recovered eight AK47 rifles and 13 pump action guns.

“Overall, troops operations have denied the terrorist the ability to carry out major offensive and has significantly diminished their offensive capability,” he said. (NAN)