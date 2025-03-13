Troops neutralise 3 suspected kidnappers,  rescue 2 victims

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have neutralised three suspected kidnappers, rescued two victims and arrested one gun runner in Plateau and Kaduna state.

By Polycarp Auta

Maj. Samson Zhakom, the Media Officer of OPSH disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

Zhakom said that the feats followed an operation conducted by combined troops of OPSH and 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos.

“Troops of 3 division and OPSH have neutralised two kidnappers and nabbed suspected gunrunners and recovered arms and ammunition in Plateau and Kaduna state.

“On March 12, troops conducted offensive operations to clear criminal elements hibernating around Kuru and Turu in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau.

“During the operation, troops neutralised two of the criminals who were in possession of 18 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) and nine rounds of 5.56 x 45 mm ammunition.

“On the same day, following credible intelligence on the movement of arms and ammunition, troops mounted snap checkpoints along Bokkos – Bot – Mangu road.

“During the operation, troops intercepted a notorious gunrunner with one AK-47 magazine and 48 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition.

“The suspect and recovered items are in custody for investigation; they are also making useful confessions to assist troops in further operations to arrest other members of the criminal syndicate,”he said.

Zhakom said that the two kidnapped victims, both females, were rescued at Josho community of Daffo district of Bokkos Local Government Area.

According to him, the suspected kidnapper and gunrunner was arrested in Abuja, having escaped several attempts to be arrested within his area of residence.

“In a related development, on March 11, troops conducted a sting operation to arrest a notorious kidnapper and gunrunner identified as Mr Blessed Paul, 22, at Garaje Community in Jema’a LGA of Kaduna state.

“The suspect, who has been on the wanted list of security agencies for kidnapping and gunrunning activities, had earlier evaded arrest and escaped to Abuja.

“However, however, he was lured with the promise of purchasing one AK-47 rifle for N1.5 million.

“The suspected gunrunner agreed and met troops who posed as potential buyers at the selected spot in Garaje community where he was rounded up.

“Troops conducted a search on the suspect and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine and two rounds of 7.62 mm (Special).

“Meanwhile, the two rescued victims, Nanbam Adamu and Dorcas Wantu, both of Mbor community in Mushere District of Bokkos Local Government Area, have been reunited with their families,”he said.

Zhakom called on residents of Plateau and other areas of its responsibility to support the military and other security in their bid to end all forms of insecurity.(NAN)