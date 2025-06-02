Troops neutralise 3 suspected bandits, recover weapons in Plateau

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have neutralised three suspected bandits in Wase Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

By Polycarp Auta

Maj. Samson Zhakom, the Media Officer of OPSH, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Jos.

Zhakom, who said that the feat followed an intelligence tip, added that the troops also recovered weapons during the operations.

“Yesterday , troops of OPSH, acting on credible intelligence, conducted offensive operations at a criminal hideout along the fringes of Pinau community in Wase LGA of Plateau.

“During the operation, troops made contact with criminal elements terrorising the general area, including Pinau – Gimbi road.

“During the exchange of fire, troops overwhelmed the criminals with superior firepower and neutralised three of the suspected bandits

“While others ran away with wounds from gunshots, troops exploited the general area and recovered one AK-47 rifle and one AK-47 magazine,” he said.

Zhakom said that the troops had commenced a follow-up operation to intercept the fleeing criminals. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)