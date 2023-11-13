Troops neutralise 3 bandits, recover weapons in Kaduna 

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigeria Army says troops of the I Division have neutrlised three bandits and recovered weapons in Kaduna.

The Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations I Division Nigerian Army, Lt-Col Musa Yahaya confirmed the incident in a statement in Kaduna.

”Acting on credible intelligence, troops of the I Division Nigerian Army and operation Whirl Punch carried out a clearance operation around the general area of Maro – Chibiya forest in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Nov 12 .

”During the operation, troops engaged the armed bandits with superior fire power, neutralising one of the bandits and forcing others to flee with gun shot wounds into the surrounding forest,” the army said.

The army also said that troops captured one AK 47 rifle, one locally fabricated AK 47 rifle, quantity four of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition and one mobile phone.

Yahaya also said that , on Nov. 10, troops of the duvision and operation Whirl Punch while on clearance operation at Kawara and Filin Jalo villages in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State made contact with bandits at Kawara forest.

“In the fire fight that ensued, troops neutralised one bandit and recovered one AK 47 rifle loaded with quantity 30 of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, one motorcycle and one techno phone while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He added that , troops of the division conducted clearance operation at Mai-Kulu-Gwanda, Rafin Gora , Funtua Badadi and Kabawa villages all in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“During the operation, troops neutralised one bandit and captured one Boafeng radio and a motorcycle, “he said.

Yahaya said that the General Officer Commanding(GOC) I Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander operation WHIRL PUNCH, Maj-Gen. Valentine Okoro has commended the troops for their gallantry.

Okoro charged the troops to sustain the tempo until all bandits, terrorists and criminal elements in the Division’s Area of Responsibility are completely annihilated.(NAN)

