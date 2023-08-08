Troops neutralise 3 bandits, recover arms in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army have neutralised three bandits and recovered arms in a clearance operation in Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

A statement on Tuesday in Kaduna by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya said that the operation was conducted on Aug. 5.

According to him, the well planned and adequately executed operation led to the killing of the three bandits and recovery of one AK 47 rifle, two locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, seven AK 47 magazines and eight motorcycles.

“The troops also recovered three locally made magazines, six mobile phones, drugs and charms,” he added.

Yahaya said that the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, who is also the Force Commander, Operational Whirl Punch, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi commended the gallant troops and charged them to sustain the tempo and aggressiveness against all criminal elements.

(NAN)

