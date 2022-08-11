Troops neutralise 29 terrorists, arrest 55 in North East

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have neutralised no fewer than 29 Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists,

arrested 55 and rescued 52 kidnapped victims in two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, made this known at a bi-weekly news briefing of the Defence Headquarters on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said that the troops had continued to dominate the North East theatre of operation across villages, mountains, town and cities.

He said that a total of 1,755 Boko Haram terrorists and their families comprising of 280 adult males, 523 adult females and 952 children surrendered to troops during the period.

According to him, all surrendered terrorists and their families were profiled and handed over to the relevant authority.

Onyeuko said that the troops also ambushed terrorists on Uzoro-Gadamayo Road in Adamawa, killing one, while others fled and equipment recovered.

He said that the troops in conjunction Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on Aug. 6, also arrested three terrorists’ logistics suppliers-Hussain Dungus, Ali Bulama Jidda and Malam Ali Abuna in Buni Yadi, Yobe.

“Similarly, the air component conducted air interdiction on Aug. 3 at Degbawa, near Mandara Mountains in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

“The airstrike led to the neutralisation of a key ISWAP Commander, Alhaji Modu (aka Bem Bem) and his fighters.

“Information gathered from the locals, revealed that 20 terrorists were confirmed dead in the strike at the location where the terrorists converged for a meeting before the strike.

“Accordingly, within the weeks in focus troops neutralised 29 terrorists, arrested 55 and rescued 52 civilians.

“Also, troops recovered 128 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 5 bicycles, 12 AK47 rifles, 4 motorcycles and five mobile phones,” he said. (NAN)

