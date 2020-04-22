Troops neutralise 21 bandits, lose 4 soldiers in Zamfara – DHQ

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters, DHQ, has said that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, on Monday engaged bandits at Zurmi in Zurumi local government area, LGA, of Zamfara state, killing 21 of the criminals.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Defence Headquarters, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday said the Army also lost four soldiers in the battle.

“After a fierce encounter, 21 bandits were neutralized and four of our troops paid the supreme price. Exploitation in progress. Details to follow.

“Meanwhile the troops in high morale, have commenced aggressive patrols in the area, for domination and confidence building among the the locals,” the statement read.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria called on the general public “to provide credible information on the bandits to assist the Military to rid the country of the criminal elements.”