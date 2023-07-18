Troops neutralise 2 ESN/IPOB criminals, arrest 5 in Delta

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Combined troops of 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police and Operatives of the Department of State Services have neutralised two IPOB/ESN fighters and arrested five others in Asaba, Delta.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the criminals were killed and apprehended in a fierce encounter that took place on Monday at Fuji Junction general area of Asaba.

Nwachukwu said the encounter followed distress calls that the community was under attack by the terrorists, to which the combined troops swiftly responded.

He said the terrorists succumbed to the overwhelming fire power of the troops, after two of their members fell in the fire fight that ensued, while the survivors fled to their hideout around Okpanam River.

According to him, the gallant troops in pursuit of the fleeing criminal elements, successfully trailed them to their enclave in a house around Okpanam River, where they were nabbed.

“The troops also recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one Pump Action Semi Automatic Rifle, 15 Live Cartridges, one AK 47 Rifle Magazine and a Baofeng Radio Receiver.

“We implore members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies by providing actionable information to support their operations to tackle security challenges.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has lauded the combined troops for their gallant effort and urged them to sustain the synergy, as they restore peace and tranquility in the region.” (NAN)

