 Troops neutralise 2 bandits, recover 1,000 cattle in Taraba

Troops have neutralised two bandits and recovered about 1,000 cattle in Taraba and neighbouring Plateau.

This is contained in a statement, signed on Friday by Capt. Olubodunde Oni, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations of the VL Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Jalingo.

The said the operation was conducted by the VI Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector III Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS), in collaboration with troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN.

”Acting on credible intelligence, troops responded swiftly to a report of armed bandits mounted on approximately 30 motorcycles who had crossed from Plateau State into Taraba State.

” The criminal elements launched a rustling operation targeting a Fulani settlement near Jebjeb Village in Karim Lamido Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba.

“In a prompt and coordinated response, troops mobilised and projected forces toward Komodoro village in Karim Lamido LGA.

“Upon contact, the bandits who had already fled across the river boundary into Daji Madam Forest in Platea, were engaged in a fierce firefight,” he said.

During the encounter, he said, troops neutralised two of the bandits and successfully recovered about one thousand (1,000) rustled cattle.

He said plans are currently underway to conduct thorough identification and verification processes to ensure the rustled cattle are returned to their rightful owners in due course.

The Commander of the brigade, Brig.-Gen. Kingsley Uwa, commended the swift action and synergy between the collaborating security forces.

Gen. Uwa reaffirmed the commitment of the brigade to sustain pressure on criminal elements threatening peace and security in the region.

He urged residents to continue to support the military and other security agencies with timely and accurate information, as this partnership remains vital in the collective effort to ensure lasting peace and security in Taraba and its environs. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)