Troops neutralise 2 bandits in Benue, recover arms

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, neutralised two bandits during an operations at River Yo-Yo and Tachar villages in Benue.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Wednesday, said the troops had contact with the bandits who opened fire as troops closed in on their position.

Enenche said the troops responded with superior fire power, forcing the bandits to flee into the surrounding bushes.

He added that the two bandits were killed following a hot chase.