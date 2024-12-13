Troops Neutralise 181 Terrorists, Rescue 161 Hostages

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian military says it has recorded significant successes in their ongoing operations across the country, neutralising 181 terrorists, arresting 203 suspects, and rescuing 161 kidnapped hostages. These accomplishments were part of intensified dry-season operations aimed at eradicating terrorism and criminal activities in various regions of the country.

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday. He stated, “Our troops continue their aggressive onslaught against terrorists and criminals across all theatres of operations. This week’s achievements are a testament to our commitment to creating a secure and peaceful environment for all Nigerians.”

He added,”Among those arrested were 50 individuals involved in oil theft in the South-South region, where troops disrupted illegal activities worth over ₦728 million. A notorious gunrunner, Mohammed Musa, also known as Mamman, was apprehended in Plateau State, alongside other criminals.

“During the week, troops recovered a staggering cache of arms and ammunition, including 228 assorted weapons and 6,749 rounds of ammunition. These included 85 AK-47 rifles, 38 fabricated rifles, 36 dane guns, 12 FN rifles, 4 hand grenades, and 3 improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

“In the Niger Delta, troops discovered and destroyed 47 illegal refining sites, 25 crude oil cooking ovens, and 44 storage tanks. They recovered 765,680 litres of stolen crude oil and 86,725 litres of illegally refined diesel. Other items seized included six speedboats, 38 boats, and 48 drums used for illicit activities.”

According to him, the rescue of 161 hostages is another critical highlight of the operations. Major General Buba remarked, “Every hostage rescued represents a life restored and a family reunited. We remain unwavering in our resolve to bring all perpetrators of terror and crime to justice.”

He reaffirmed the military’s dedication to ensuring the safety of citizens and degrading terrorists wherever they hide. “We will continue to act with tremendous force to ensure terrorists and their collaborators are completely destroyed,” Buba assured.

The Armed Forces’ sustained efforts demonstrate a commitment to combating terrorism and criminality, paving the way for a safer Nigeria.