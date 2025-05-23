Troops neutralise 16 terrorists in Damboa, Borno – Army

The Nigerian Army says troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have neutralised 16 ISWAP terrorists during a swift and decisive operation in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno.

By Hamza Suleiman

The Nigerian Army says troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have neutralised 16 ISWAP terrorists during a swift and decisive operation in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno.

The Army disclosed this in a post on its official X handle on Friday.

It stated that the terrorists were sighted around 1 a.m. on Friday and were immediately engaged with sustained indirect fire.

“The main thrust of the attack targeted the Brigade, prompting the swift deployment of air support to reinforce ground troops,” the Army said.

It added that the combined firepower from both ground and air forces overwhelmed the insurgents after about two hours of intense engagement, forcing them to retreat in disarray.

The Army said “16 terrorists were neutralised during the encounter. A pursuit operation is currently ongoing to track down fleeing elements.”

The military also confirmed that an ammunition storage area was hit during the exchange but was swiftly brought under control, with no further escalation recorded.

The Nigerian Army reiterated its commitment to sustaining offensive against all terrorist elements in the North East and restoring lasting peace to the region.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)