Troops neutralise 13 IPOB members, nab 3 kidnappers, recover firearms in S/East

By Stanley Nwanosike

Troops of Joint Task Force South-East, “Operation UDO KA” have neutralised 13 armed members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and nabbed three kidnappers in South-East.

The Spokesman of the task force, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, made this known in a statement on Monday in Enugu.

He said that the feat was in furtherance of the troops clearance operations to make the South-East safe and peaceful throughout the yuletide.

Unuakhalu said that the Force Commander, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, had called on all well-meaning citizens to continue to support the joint task force.

He said that citizens of the South-East can do this by providing timely, reliable and credible information.

“Remember, security is everybody’s business. It is not in the hands of security agencies alone.

“When you see something, say something by calling the JTF Operation UDO KA’s toll free line -193 and press Option 2 – to speak directly to Headquarters Operation UDO KA,” he said.

On operational details, Unuakhalu said that troops of Sector 1 of the task force on Dec. 21, conducted an ambush operation along Amouka-Umouka Road in 9th Mile, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State to deny kidnappers freedom of action.

According to him, during the operation, troops came in contact with the kidnappers and in the ensuing firefight, the troops neutralised one while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered at the scene were: one AK-47 rifle, two magazines and 17 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition; two cell-phones; one power-bank; three ATM cards; one wristwatch, bunch of keys and the sum of N8,900,” he said.

The spokesman also said that on Dec. 16, troops of Sector 5 conducted a clearance operation within Mbosi and Isseke general area in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra where three IPOB members were neutralised.

“Items recovered included: one AK-47 rifle, two loaded AK-47 magazines and three Dane guns while a house belonging to one of the irredentist commanders and a shrine used for their fortification were destroyed.

“The gallant troops had earlier recovered five water gel Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and two batteries used for detonating the IEDs while on routine patrol along Roads within Ihiala–Orlu, Lilu, Agba Lilu and Orsumoghu general area in Anambra State.”

He explained that on Dec. 14, troops acting on credible and reliable information from members of the public arrested three suspected kidnappers at Itungwa in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia.

He said that on receiving the information about the movement of the suspected kidnappers, troops quickly mounted a snap checkpoint in order to apprehend the suspects.

“The suspects operating in a stolen tricycle on sighting the troops attempted to make a U- turn but were apprehended.

“Items recovered included: one AK-47 rifle, one G3 rifle, one locally-made single barrel pistol, 10 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 34 rounds of 5.5mm ammunition, two AK-47 rifle magazines, two G3 rifle magazines and one live cartridge.

“Other items recovered were: one mobile phone, the sum of N6,600 and two Knapsack bags used for concealing the weapons,” he said. ( NAN)