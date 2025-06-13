Troops nab Chinese national during counter-terrorism operation

the Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have apprehended terrorists logistics suppliers, collaborators and a Chinese national claiming

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have apprehended terrorists logistics suppliers, collaborators and a Chinese national claiming to be a miner in Borno and Yobe.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, made this known while briefing newsmen on the operations of the armed forces on Friday in Abuja.

Kangye said the Chinese was apprehended during well-coordinated operations conducted in Kukawa and Ngala Local Government Areas of Borno.

He said that investigation was being carried out to unravel the motive of the suspect and his involvement in illegal activities.

“The Chinese national has been detained and he is undergoing interrogation.

“When the interrogation is completed, we will be able to furnish the public with the details of why he was there in the first place, how he was arrested, whether he was the only one there, or he had accomplices.

“All this will be unfolded after thorough investigation has been carried out,” he said.

Kangye said that scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists comprising adult males and females as well as children surrendered between June 6 and June 11, as a result of heightened operational tempo.

He said that the troops had intensified operational tempo in all the theatres of operation to address the myriad of security challenges across the country.

He reaffirmed the resolve of the military to protect the lives and property of citizens, uphold the rule of law, and foster a safe and secure environment for all Nigerians.

“We remain dedicated to transparency and will keep the public informed of our ongoing efforts to ensure the stability and security of our great nation,” he added.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)