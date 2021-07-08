Troops nab Boko Haram/ISWAP informant, repel attack in Yobe

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops have nabbed a notorious Boko Haram/ ISWAP informant carrying out espionage activities on troops in the general areas of Katarko village of Yobe state.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu who disclosed this on Thursday, stressed that troops also repelled an attack on Katarko village.

He stated,”Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force OPERATION HADIN KAI have today Thursday 8 July 2021 nabbed a notorious Boko Haram/ ISWAP informant, carrying out espionage activities on troops in the general area of Katarko village of Yobe State.

“The gallant troops also repelled an attack on Katarko village.”

Brig Gen Nwachukwu said during preliminary investigation, the informant identified as Abor Kawu confessed to have monitored and disclosed troops’ location and movements to the terrorists.

According to him, the informant also revealed that more Boko Haram collaborators were deployed in the general area to spy on the troops.

He added that following this revelation, troops of Sector 2 have been placed on red alert and effort is ongoing to unravel the network of informants within the general area.

Commending the troops of Sector 2 for their vigilance and tenacity, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya charged them to flush out Boko Haram/ISWAP elements in the area.

The COAS also urged law abiding citizens to continue to avail troops with credible information to enhance their operational efficiency in order to flush out criminal elements who are concealed in the commuities.

