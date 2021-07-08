Troops nab Boko Haram/ISWAP informant, repel attack in Yobe

July 8, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, Project 0



By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops have nabbed a notorious Boko Haram/ informant carrying out espionage troops in the general areas of Katarko village of state.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu who disclosed this Thursday, stressed that troops also repelled an attack Katarko village.

He stated,”Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force OPERATION HADIN KAI have today Thursday 8 July 2021 nabbed a notorious Boko Haram/ informant, carrying out espionage troops in the general area of Katarko village of State.

“The gallant troops also repelled an attack on Katarko village.”

Brig Gen Nwachukwu said during preliminary investigation, the informant identified as Abor Kawu confessed to have monitored and disclosed troops’ and movements to the terrorists.

According to him, the informant also revealed that more Boko Haram collaborators were deployed in the general area to spy on the troops.

He added that following this revelation, troops of Sector 2 have been placed on red alert and is ongoing to unravel the network of informants within the general area.

Commending the troops of Sector 2 for their vigilance and tenacity, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya charged them to flush out Boko Haram/ elements in the area.

The COAS also urged law citizens to continue to avail troops with credible information to enhance their operational efficiency in order to flush out criminal elements who are concealed in the commuities.

