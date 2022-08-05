Troops nab bandits, notorious kidnappers, others in Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna states -DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian military have arrested bandits and kidnappers and recovered ammunition in Nasarwa, Plateau and Kaduna states.

This was revealed in a statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Defence Headquarters Abuja, Major General Benard Onyeuko made available to newsmen on Friday.

Onyeuko noted that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have continued to dominate and deny criminals freedom of action in their area of responsibility.

He said,”Notably, on 29 July 2022 based on credible intelligence, troops conducted clearance operation at TSE-IBOR, TSE-IGBAKYOR, AKWANA and AYINBE Villages in Logo Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and made contact with terrorists.

“In the encounter troops responded with superior fire power, forcing terrorists to flee. The aftermath of gun battle led to the arrest of Mr Danladi Selfa – 23yrs and Mr Usman Yau – 28yrs both were with gunshot wounds at a private hospital.

“Items recovered include; 1x AK 47 Rifle, 1x Magazine with 13 rounds of 7.62mm Special amongst others.”

He added,”Relatedly, on the same day, following intelligence report on the presence of suspected criminal elements at Kukyro village in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, troops in conjunction with locals carried out a raid operation and arrested Mr Moses Aindigh – 27yrs old terrorist and alleged bandit collaborator.

“Also arrested was Mr IIiyasu Mohammed – 37 yrs old a notorious kidnapper. All arrested criminals have been handed over to relevant authorities.”

The DMO Director further stated that troops of Operation Safe Haven on 3 and 4 August 2022 based on actionable intelligence arrested 3 suspected notorious kidnappers; Mr Umar Zakari, Mr Usman Hamina and Mr Haruna Umaru at Fuskar Mata village Bassa Local; Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The suspects confessed to have been involved in kidnapping activities in mentioned Local Government Areas.

“Also, on 3 August 2022 troops responded to a distress call from locals in Qua’anpan Local Government Area Plateau State of 4 x kidnappers in a hotel hideout attempting to move people away.

“Troops mobilized to scene engaged criminals and neutralized 1 x kidnapper Mr Umar Muhammed. Items recovered include 1 x AK47 rifle, 10 x rounds of 7.62mm special amongst other items. Relatedly On 2 August 2022, troops on patrol recovered 100 x vandalized rail sleepers in an abandoned white Peugeot Boxer with Registration No AGL 466 XM at Bak village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area Plateau State.

“All recovered recovered items are in own custody. Also, on 4 August 2022 troops also conducted a rescue operation at Kasuwa Ali in Gindiri District Mangu LGA and subsequently rescued 2 x kidnapped civilians Mr Ebuka Nnadi – 30years and Mr Uchenna Edoga – 25years. The rescued civilians have been reunited with their families,” he said.

Onyeuko conveyed the commendation of troops of Operations Whirl Stroke and Safe Haven by the military high command for their efforts in curbing criminal activities in their respective theaters of operations.

According to him, the military high command encouraged the general public to continue to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.

