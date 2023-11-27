Troops nab 2 kidnappers, rescue 2 victims in Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade Garrison, Nigerian Army, have captured two suspected kidnappers and rescued two kidnap victims in Taraba.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday during an anti kidnapping patrol by the troops in Jalingo, the Brigade spokesman, Lt. Ayodeji Abiodun, said in a statement on Monday.

He said that the troops, acting on credible information, raided the kidnappers hideout and captured the two suspects, Awwal Bobo, 32 and Sallau Abdul, 33.

The Brigade spokesman gave the names of the rescued victims as Mrs Fauziyya Yusuf and Mr Abdulsalam Abubakar.

“One of the rescued victims have since been reunited with his family while the other is currently been offered necessary medical attention and support to ensure her physical and emotional well-being before been handed over to her family,” Abiodun added.

He said that the Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Frank Etim, has commended the timely response of the troops and charged them not to relent in ensuring peace and safety of law abiding citizens.

He enjoined the citizens to support security agencies with timely information to enhance prompt response to security issues.

By Martins Abochol (NAN)

