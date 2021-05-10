Troops decimate bandits’ leaders, camps in North-West, says Army HQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of 8 , Nigerian Army operating in North-West have made great progress in the fight against banditry and other violent crimes in the zone.

This was made known in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Mohammed Yerima.

The statement revealed laudable achievements are linked to the troops’ execution of the directive of the of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru for the to stabilise the area in order to facilitate the return of socio-economic activities.

“Troops of 8 , Nigerian Army operating in Zamfara and adjoining States made progress in the ongoing fight against banditry and other violent crimes in the .

“The Division had earlier launched Operation Tsare Mutane following the directives of the of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru for the Division to stabilise the area in order to facilitate the return of socio-economic activities.

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC) the Division, Maj Gen Usman Yusuf launched the first phase of Operation Tsare Mutane which lasted from 23 March to 2 April in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State.

“The troops successfully cleared many ’ camps in Jaya, Kadaya and Bayan Ruwa amongst several others.

“The troops successfully neutralised 48 while the leader in the area Jummo sustained gunshot wound to his leg.

“The troops rescued 18 kidnap victims from the ’ enclave. Moreover, eight AK-47 rifles and one G3 rifle, as well as one PKT and a Machine Gun were recovered from the ,” the statement revealed.

The statement also disclosed that in continuation with the second phase of Operation Tsare Mutane, troops sacked several other bandits’ camps around Gabiya, Bozaya and Mereri and the adjoining forests in Maru LGA of Zamfara State from 19 April to 3 May .

It said areas which were heavily infested by bandits were successfully cleared by the highly spirited troops. bandits’ leaders including Yellow Mai-Bille, Sani Meli, Dan-Katsina and Sama’ila Bakajin Bari were neutralised in the process while the main leader Nasanda narrowly escaped with fatal injuries.

Equally neutralised in the operation was one Isan Heshi who is a close ally of a notorious bandit called Nagala. Isan Heshi was the second in command to Heshi before he joined Nagala following Heshi’s death in an earlier operation.

The statement revealed that items recovered in the second phase of Operation Tsare Mutane include 4,600 rounds of ammunition, two AK-103 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, 1,628 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, fifty four rounds of PKM as well as one motorcycle and five Techno mobile phones.

The COAS has congratulated the GOC and troops of 8 Division for the gains made so far and urged them to sustain their offensive operations until Zamfara and neighbouring States are stabilised.

He assured the GOC of his continuous support in achieving the overall objective of keeping the and the entire country of terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes.

