Troops killed 266 terrorists, arrested 463, rescued 116 abductees in January – DHQ

No fewer than 266 terrorists have been reportedly killed in the month of January, 2024, says Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja.

Also, 463 violent extremists/insurgents have been apprehended, while 116 kidnapped hostages were rescued, among other successes recorded, according to the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba.

Briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, Maj-Gen. Buba assured that the armed forces will continue to fulfill its mission of hunting and destroying terrorist and their cohorts across the country in the most professional manner, adding that these terrorist are left with only two choices which is to either be killed, or surrender.

He said,”Since the beginning of the year. Several terrorists and their leaders have been killed or badly injured owing to offensive actions by both land and air forces. Troops are continuing their actions even at this very moment and we are proud of them and appreciate their brave conduct.

“Even though it might not seem that way due to recent events across the country. The fact remains that, our goal is to restore peace and security for citizens to have an enjoyable life. We will continue to do that inspite of the current circumstances. Troops will continue fighting with great effort, determination and sacrifice to bring about great results.

“For instance, in the month of January 2024, troops recorded the following: neutralized 266 terrorists, arrested 463 violent extremists/insurgents and rescued 116 kidnapped hostages. Furthermore, troops recovered 447 assorted weapons and 6,697 assorted ammunitions.

“In the month of Jan 2024, troops operating in the SS, denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Two Billion Eight Hundred and Twenty One Million Five Hundred and Three Thousand and Nine Hundred Sixty Two Naira (N2,821,503,962.00) only.

“Breakdown for the month of January is as follows: 237 AK47 rifles, 26 locally fabricated guns, 18 pump action guns, 55 dane guns, 6,807 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 421 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 16 rounds of 9mm and 506 live cartridges.

“Others are 1,832,150 litres of stolen crude oil, 523,799 litres of illegally refined AGO, 16,716 litres of DPK and 5,200 litres of PMS amonsgt other item.”

Maj-Gen. Buba revealed that in the past one week troops have eliminated 105 terrorists and arrested 140 of them.

“Meanwhile, during the week under review. Troops neutralised 105 terrorist and arrested 140 of them. Troops also arrested 26 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 86 kidnapped hostages.

“In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Two Hundred and Twenty Million Eight Hundred and Thirty Nine Thousand and Five Hundred Naira (N220,839,500.00) only.

“Additionally, troops recovered 208 assorted weapons and 5,332 assorted ammunition. The breakdown for the week is as follows: 95 AK47 rifles, one assault rifle, 39 locally fabricated guns, 34 dane guns, 14 pump action guns, 4 fabricated pistol, 3 fabricated pump action gun, one fabricated revolver pistol, 2 fabricated double barrel gun and locally fabricated arty pieces.

“Others are: 3,830 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 640 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 265 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 98 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammo, 62 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammo, 64 rounds of 9mm ammo, 359 live cartridges, 8 magazines, 6 mobile phones and the sum of N383,200.00 amongst other items,” he said.

He disclosed that troops the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 9 dugout pits, 19 boats, 21 storage tanks and 8 vehicles.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 9 dugout pits, 19 boats, 21 storage tanks and 8 vehicles.

“Other items recovered include 35 cooking ovens, 3 pump machines and 18 illegal refining sites.

“Troops recovered 157,300 litres of stolen crude oil, 23,750 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,050 litres of DPK,” he said.

Gen. Buba urged citizens and segments of society to rise up to the challenge, to ensure victory in the fight against insecurity across the country.

“Given all stated above, and because our security challenges are mostly self inflicted. It is pertinent to urge citizens to rise up to the challenge. It is time to stop the bleeding in order for healing to commence.

“I urge all segments of society to take example from our gallant troops in the frontlines fighting to achieve the goal of liquidating terrorists and insurgents across the country in order to restore peace and security. These men and women, are from all the nooks and cranny of our country, and act shoulder to shoulder as a united force to achieve a common cause of destroying camps of violence in the country.

“Just like our footballers are doing to make the nation protein the ongoing AFCON, our musician and artist are doing on the world stage and our athletes flying our flags high with pride. It is not beyond us with our resilient spirit to quench the fires of violence across the country.

“Unity is key to our victory in over coming the security challenges confronting us as a nation. Indeed, it must be said that, militaries don’t go to war, rather it is nations that go to war.

“Our nation is at war, and wars can be complex and ugly. Already, we are witnessing some of the ugly trends of war across the country. It is time for citizens to close ranks with the military to win this war.

“Citizens are critical in war, and must therefore be quick to realize their role in the ongoing war and act accordingly,” Gen. Buba stressed.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

