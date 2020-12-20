Troops kill two bandits, arrest others in Benue

By Chimezie Godfrey

The troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in a recent encounter have killed two bandits and arrested one of them in Benue State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj Gen. John Enenche disclosed this on Sunday.

Gen. Enenche stressed that in continuation of efforts to forestall banditry and other criminal activities in the North Central Zone of the country, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have continued to sustain both kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the Zone.

He said,”On 16 December 2020, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, acting on credible intelligence on identified hideout of some of late Gana’s militia gang members in parts of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, conducted a dawn raid on the criminals’ location.

“Troops made contact and engaged the criminals at Adangbe Village in Mbacher Council Ward of the Local Government Area.

“The superior firepower of the troops forced the armed bandits to flee in disarray.

“However, as troops engaged the criminals in a hot pursuit, 2 of them were neutralized, while another was arrested by the gallant troops.

“During the encounter, 3 locally made rifles l, 21 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition as well as other items including a motorcycle were recovered by the troops.

“The arrested one has been handed over to the Police for further action.”