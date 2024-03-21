Troops kill terrorist masquerading as Police Officer in Sokoto

In a recent sting operation, Nigerian Army troops, working in collaboration with vigilantes have eliminated a dangerous terrorist, who has been masquerading as a police officer in Sokoto to perpetrate heinous crimes.

A statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said the violent extremist who was eliminated on Wednesday 20 March 2024 had often employed disguise to deceive and kidnap unsuspecting victims.

“The sting operation was conducted following credible intelligence and the suspect was neutralized in a gun battle with the troops.

“The troops also uncovered and destroyed a house used as a covert facility by insurgent kingpins to store drugs and administer treatments to wounded insurgents,” he said.

Nwachukwu added,”In a separate counter insurgency operation in Taraba State, troops neutralized another insurgent in Kutoko Village, in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State. The offensive resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 Rifle and a Magazine containing 4 live rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

“These operations demonstrate the commitment of the Nigerian Army in combating terrorism and insurgency, in an effort to ensure safety and security of the nation.

“We urge well meaning members of the public to continue to support the troops, as we collectively fight against the nation’s adversaries.”