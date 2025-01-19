Troops Kill Scores of Terrorists, Including Turji’s Son

In a significant blow to terrorist forces, troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, with air support, successfully conducted a series of clearance operations on January 17, 2025, along the Shinkafi, Kagara, Fakai, Moriki, Maiwa, and Chindo axis.

By Chimezie Godfrey

According to a statement issued by Major General Edward Buba, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja,”the coordinated strikes resulted in the death of several terrorists, including the son of notorious leader Bello Turji, and the destruction of key terrorist hideouts and logistics hubs.

“The operation targeted a high ground in Fakai where the terrorists were hiding. The intense firepower from the troops caused significant casualties among the terrorists, and their logistical base was completely obliterated.”

Maj-Gen. Buba disclosed that in addition to eliminating the militants, the operation led to the rescue of numerous hostages who had been kidnapped by Turji’s group.

“Bello Turji, known for his brutal attacks and kidnappings, managed to escape the operation, abandoning his son and other combatants. The operation has been hailed as a major victory in the fight against terrorism, demonstrating the troops’ resolve and the efficiency of the coordinated efforts”.

“In a related development, troops also destroyed another terrorist stronghold, the Idi Mallam camp located in the Zango Kagara Forest. During this encounter, three terrorists were neutralized, and three suspected collaborators were arrested.

“The troops also seized significant weapons, including two machine guns, an AK47 rifle, and ammunition. In addition, 61 stolen cattle and 44 sheep were rescued, along with other supplies,” he stated.

The General stressed that the military’s commitment to the protection and safety of Nigerian citizens remains steadfast, with Operation FANSAN YAMMA continuing its relentless campaign against terror groups across the country.