Troops kill key terrorist Commanders, 70 others – DHQ

The Defense Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja says troops of Operation Hadin Kai have neutralized key terrorists commanders including over 70 other terrorists during ongoing clearance operations.

The Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major – General Edward Buba made this known in a statement on Sunday, revealed that troops of Operation HADIN KAI in North East of the country conducted clearance Operation to renowned terrorist stronghold and enclave known as Timbuktu Triangle.

According to him, the three prong operation aimed at dismantling the terrorist presence with triangle commenced on 16 Jan 25 till date.

“Troops recorded several encounters with terrorists during the course of the clearance operations which result in over 70 terrorists combatants including 3 notable terrorist commanders neutralized.

“The terrorist commanders neutralised include and is not limited to the following : TALHA (Terrorist Special Forces Commander), Mallam UMAR (Terrorist Operations commander) and ⁠ABU YAZEED (Terrorist Brigade Commander),” he stated.

Gen. Buba added,”Meanwhile during the operations, the terrorist deployed Improvised Explosive Devices( IEDs), Person Bourne Improvised Explosive Devices (suicide bombers) as well as Vehicle Bourne Improvised Explosive Devices (suicide bombers in explosive vehicles) to ward off troops advance and attacks.

“Troops already familiar with the terrorist tactics thwarted the several terrorist attempts, including shooting down the amateur drones used by the terrorist.”

The DDMO however, revealed that the 22 soldiers lost their lives, among others that were wounded during the encounter.

“Overall, during the course of the operations, troops sadly recorded 22 killed in action casualties with several others wounded in action. On this account, the media is enjoined to resist publishing names of troop casualties to allow the formal notification of their next of kin.

"On the whole, the operation is ongoing and the public will be updated on further developments in due course," he stated.