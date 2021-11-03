Troops kill ISWAP fighters in failed attempt to attack Maiduguri







At least three terrorists from the Islamic State of the West Africa Province(ISWAP) were eliminated in their attempt to attack Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

Several insurgents on pickup trucks opened fire on a military checkpoint on the Molai in Kaga Local government area, the outskirts of Maiduguri, at around 12 pm Tuesday, triggering a gunfight that lasted for more than an hour.

An Intelligence source told PRNigeria that “At about 1156pm on 2 Nov 21. Soldiers of Tango 7 73Bn(M) deployed at DALAYAZARA were attacked by an unconfirmed number of Boko Haram ISWAP insurgents.

“Reinforcement teams from Headquarters 73BN(M) and Forward Operating Base (FOB) Molai led by the Commanding Officer and Commander respectively dashed swiftly to the scene of the attack.

“The attack was successfully repelled by own troops in conjunction with local hunters residing at the village.

Two terrorists were gun down instantly while one other who had escaped with bullet wounds was discovered dead during exploitation of the general area on Wednesday morning.”

The military operative said that no casualty was recorded on the side of the troops

PRNigeria learnt that sequel to exploitation carried out along the insurgents’ withdrawal route in the early hours of today (Wednesday, November 3 2021,) the troops m discovered and recovered the three corpses of the ISWAP Insurgents, one Pump action rifle, 2 AK 47 rifles 1 x Empty magazine, 2 x 36 Hand grenades, I x Camel bag and some other personal items belongings to the terrorists.

By PRNigeria

