Troops kill IPOB Commander, others behind attacks on Imo Police HQ, Prisons

Operatives Nigeria   and their counterparts from Nigerian Army and Department State Security Service (DSS) a joint operation, early hours today 24th April, 2021 stormed operational headquarters of Insurgents (IPOB Militias) Awomama Village Oru East LGA of Imo State.

The Insurgents are responsible for the on the Imo State Police Headquarters and the headquarters the Nigerian on 5th April, 2021. They have also carried out series calculated, violent attacks on security personnel and formations the and south south the country.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria that the security forces approached the base the insurgents, they came under rapid from the group.

“In a bold and clinical response,  the joint security forces fought back gallantly. The Forces eventually neutralized the overall commander of the insurgents  in the Southeast popularly known as Ikonso Commander and six other armed of the insurgent group.

“Commander Ikonso known as the Vice President designate  as well as the coordinator of all the militia operations of the group. He was the mastermind and coordinator of the on the Imo Police Headquarters and several other attacks on security and military personnel and facilities.

“The operation part of deliberate effort by the Police  and other security forces to quel the activities of insurgents in Imo State and other States of the and South South region of the country,” the source added.

After the fierce gun battle, the security team recovered the remains of Ikonso Commander and the six (6) of his . Several sophisticated weapons including six(6) AK47 rifles, hundreds of ammunition of different caliber and lots of charms including bullet Proof charms were recovered from the insurgents.

At the time of filing this report, three policemen and one army officer are receiving treatment having sustained serious bullet during exchange of gunfire with the insurgents.

