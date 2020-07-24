Troops kill bandits, terrorists in different encounters in North – DHQ

Share the news













The Defence Headquarters says the troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces in different theatres of operation across North East, North West and North Central have eliminated several terrorists and bandits in the last one week.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this at a news conference on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria from July 17 to July 23 on Friday in Abuja.

In the North-west zone, Enenche said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and Sahel Sanity have continued with the aggressive clearance operation against the armed bandits.

He said that troops of Operation Sahel Sanity in Shimfida village of Jibia LGA of Katsina State neutralized 17 armed bandits within the week under review.

According to him, troops recovered five AK 47 rifles and 152 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition during the operation, adding that the troops suffered three casualties.

He said that the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji had on July 20 neutralised several armed bandits in Kagara Forest of Zamfara after receipt of credible intelligence.

“Also, within the week under review, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity arrested eight bandits in Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states.

“In the North-Central zone, troops conducted several ambushes, raids, clearance and air operations at various locations which resulted in appreciable successes for the period under review.

“Notably, troops of Sectors 2 and 4 of Operation Whirl Stroke, on July 16, carried out a raid operation on a suspected kidnappers’ hideout at Tomayin village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

“Troops had contact with the bandits and neutralized the ring leader, one Zwa Ikyegh while others escaped with various degrees of gun shots wounds.

“Troops also rescued 32 kidnapped victims, some of whom had been in captivity for over a month.

“Accordingly, all the rescued kidnapped victims were reunited with their families in different communities in Logo,” he said.

Enenche stated that the troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 magazine, six locally made rifles, one locally made pistol, one magazine, 22 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, amongst other items while the hideout was also destroyed.

He added that several Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) projects under Defence Headquarters led operations were inaugurated in Operations Whirl Stroke and Safe Corridor areas of responsibility.

The projects, according to him, include boles in Guma Local Government Area of Benue.

He added that one block of five classrooms renovated in Kpasho village and a borehole each at Nkindero village in Irigwe and Gagaule village a Fulani community, all in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau were also provided.

In the North-East, Enenche said the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole destroyed Boko Haram/ISWAP camp and killed their commanders/leaders and other fighters within the week.

He added that the Air Task Force launched coordinated air offensives on terrorists’ camp at Ngwuri Gana Village, along Gulumba Gana – Kumshe axis in the Northern part of Borno.

According to him, the massive air strikes led to the destruction of the terrorists’ camp while several terrorists were neutralized.

“Between July 17 and 20, the Land Component of Operation Lafiya Dole successfully conducted intelligence-based clearance operations that dealt devastating blows on the BHT/ISWAP terrorist elements in some parts of the North East.

“The operations led to the neutralization of six BHT members attempting to cross from the Cameroon Border towards Sambisa Axis in Borno.

“Caches of arms and ammunition and other items were recovered, while several insurgents surrendered.

“Recall that earlier this month 8 BHT/ISWAP commanders/leaders were killed by our gallant troops at Damasak.

“Furthermore, on July 20, troops of Army Super Camp 1 while on routine patrol along Maiduguri-Damboa were attacked by Boko Haram Terrorists.

“However the gallant troops, supported by ATF platforms providing Close Air Support, neutralized several terrorists and destroyed four of their gun trucks,” he said.

Enenche said the Military High Command had commended all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country for their doggedness and commitment.

“They are hereby encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in curtailing the activities of all criminal elements in the country.

“Members of the general public are equally reassured that the Nigerian Military will continue to tackle the security challenges to ensure that normalcy is attained in all the geo-political zones of the country,” he said. (NAN)

