Troops kill bandits recovered arms, ammunition, motorcycles in Kaduna

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation FOREST SANITY in clearance operations to different terrorists camps have killed bandits, recovered arms, ammunition, and motorcycles in Kaduna State.

This was disclosed in a statement on Saturday in Abuja by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Major General Musa Danmadami made available to newsmen.

Danmadami revealed that the troops following credible intelligence conducted clearance operations in terrorists camps in forests in Kaduna, and as a result neutralized bandits, recovered arms, ammunition, among other successes recorded.

He stated,”Troops of Operation FOREST SANITY on Friday 23 December 2022 based on credible intelligence conducted clearance Operations to different terrorists camps in forest areas adjoining Damba, Tudun Quardo, Tsibri, Gwagwada and Bwashishi villages in Chikum Local Government area, Kaduna State.

“During the operation troops came in contact and engaged some terrorists elements in a fire fight forcing the terrorist to withdraw into thick forest. Troops exploited the area and destroyed several terrorist camps in the general area as well as neutralized one(1) terrorist. Troops recovered two (2) AK 47 rifles, one (1) Dane gun, three (3) AK 47 magazines, eighty (80) 7.62mm special ammunition, a polythene bag filled with Dane gunpowder, military camouflage uniforms, one(1) baofeng radio, 30 empty packets of LINKS, one (1) kachibo radio, two (2) mobile phones, three (3) motorcycles amongst other items.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation FOREST SANITY and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”