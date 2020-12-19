Troops kill bandit,  arrest others in Zamfara

By Chimezie Godfrey

The troops of Operation Hadarin Daji has killed a bandit, arrested others, and recovered arms and ammunition in Zamfara state.

This was revealed on Saturday by Maj. Gen. John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja.

Enenche noted that in continuation of efforts to forestall banditry and other criminal activities in the North West Zone of the country, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have sustained its aggressive fighting posture in the Zone.

He said,” On 17 December 2020, troops of Forward Operating Base Shinkafi, while on night patrol, came in contact with some armed bandits at Bakinruwa Riverside in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Accordingly, troops engaged the criminals who fled in disarray due to troops’ overwhelming superior firepower.

“During the encounter, one of the armed bandits was neutralized, while 2 of them were arrested. One AK-47 rifle and a loaded magazine were also recovered from the criminals.”

The General also disclosed that on 18 December 2020, troops deployed at Shinkafi arrested one Zainab at Shinkafi town in Shinkafi Local Government of Zamfara State.

According to him, the suspect was found roaming the town in police uniform.

He said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is from Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of the State and has been involved in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

He also said that all arrested suspects have been handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency for necessary action.