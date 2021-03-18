Troops kill armed robbery suspect in Plateau, recover arms

Troops attached to the Special Task Force, Safe Haven (OPSH) have shot dead an armed robbery suspect at Kutaya street in Jengre, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

The troops were stationed for maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi and were responding to distress call when engaged some bandits in a gun duel.

Maj.-Gen Dominic Onyemelu, the Commander of the task force disclosed the killing, which occurred on Wednesday night, to newsmen on Thursday in Jos.

Onyemelu said two of the criminal gang escaped with bullet wounds.

He explained one AK-47, a fabricated riffle, an automatic pistol, 16 of 9mm rounds ammunition and a cell phone, were recovered from the scene.

“Yesterday, at about 11:45p.m. our troops  on night patrol received a distress call of armed robbery incident at Kutaya street, Jengre area of Bassa.

“The troops swiftly mobilised to the scene, where a shop owner, one Mr Reuben, was robbed of his personal belongings.

“In the process, one of the armed robbers was neutralised, while his two colleagues escaped with gunshot injuries.

“Items recovered include one AK 47, a fabricated riffle, an Automatic Pistol, 16 of 9mm rounds ammunition and a cell phone,” he said.

The commander said the dead of the armed robber was deposited at the morgue of Plateau State Hospital.

He said that his gallant troops would intensify the search for the of the gang who are still at .

Onyemelu, who assumed duty on March 11, as the 13th Commander of the , assured residents of the state of its determination to ensuring that lasting peace was achieved across its joint operational areas.

He, however, called on of the public to support and cooperate with the task force to succeed. (NAN)

