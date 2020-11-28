Troops kill armed robber in Jos

By Chimezie Godfrey

The troops of Operation Safe Haven have neutralized an armed robber in Jos, Plateau State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj Gen. John Enenche disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Enenche stressed that in continuation of the aggressive clearance operation to stamp out criminal activities in the North Central zone of the country, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN have continued to record remarkable successes.

He said,”Troops on 25 November 2020, on night patrol came in contact with suspected armed robbers along Angul Maraban Jama’a road in Barkin Ladi, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“During the encounter, one armed robber was neutralized by own troops.

“Items recovered in his possession was one locally fabricated pistol while others escaped with gunshot wounds.”

The Defence Spokesperson said that the gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action.

He appealed to the general public to continue to provide credible information to the troops operating within their localities.