Troops kill 8 bandits in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government (KDSG), said troops had neutralised eight bandits in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.

By Mohammed Tijjani



The Kaduna State Government (KDSG), said troops had neutralised eight bandits in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.

The Overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan ,confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, in Kaduna.

Aruwan said based on operational feedback , troops commenced fighting patrol to Kampanin Doka general area and made contact with some bandits on arrival at the location.

He said the troops promptly engaged and neutralised seven of the bandits.

“On securing and searching the area, the troops recovered, three AK-47 rifles, eight magazines, four empty and four loaded with a total of 120 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and magazine carrier .”he said.

Aruwan said other recovered items included six motorcycles, three mobile phones , two Baofeng radio sets and three pairs of civilian clothes.

According to him during the concluding leg of the patrol, further contact was made with bandits around Gayam general area.

” The troops neutralised one as others were suspected to have escaped with gunshot wounds. ” he said.

Aruwan said Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna state, thanked the security forces for the feedback.

According to him, the governor also commended the troops , under the leadership of the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army/Commander Operation Whirl Punch (OPWP), Maj-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso , for their valiant efforts and notable breakthrough.

“Residents are urged to report suspicious persons seeking treatment for gunshot injuries to the Security Operations Room on phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.

“Fighting patrols will continue within the general area and other locations of interest, “Aruwan said.(NAN)