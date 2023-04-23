Troops kill 7 terrorists, arrest 2 in Zamfara

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in a clearance operation have neutralized 7 terrorists and destroyed several bandits’ camps in Zamfara state.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday also revealed that troops also arrested two suspected bandits.

Danmadami stated,”Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI on 22 April 2023 conducted clearance Operations to Birnin Tsaba, Tsanu, Lamba, Gabas, Gidan Kaso, and Dumburum Forest in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State and made contact with terrorist. Troops neutralized seven (7) terrorists, destroyed several bandits camps and seven (7) motorcycles. Troops also recovered two (2) empty AK 47 magazines and one (1) Baofeng radio.

“Following the arrest of a terrorist informant on 21 April 2023, troops conducted a follow up operation and arrested 2 terrorists on 22 April 2023 at Shinkafi town, Shinkafi Local Government Area in Zamfara State. Items recovered from suspects include one (1) motorcycle and three (3) mobile phones.”

Danmadami conveyed the military high command’s commendation of troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and encouraged the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.