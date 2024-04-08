Troops kill 6 terrorists as Lieutenant dies in ambush – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has said that the Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, on Friday, killed six terrorists, after an ambush, along Buratai-Buni Gari road, Borno.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Buba said that while an army Lieutenant died in the ambush, four other personnel, who sustained injuries in action, were receiving treatment.

He, however, said the troops’ reinforcement pursued the terrorist to their hideout within the Timbuktu Triangle and neutralised six of them.

According to him, troops recovered five AK 47 rifles and 103 rounds of the 7.62mm special ammunition.

“The remaining terrorist ran in disarray and the troops are in hunt of the remnant terrorist that fled the firefigt,” he said. (NAN

By Sumaila Ogbaje