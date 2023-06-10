Troops kill 6 bandits, recover arms in Kaduna – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity in conjunction with the Defence Headquarters Special Forces have neutralized 6 bandits in Kaduna State.

A statement issued by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, also revealed that troops recovered large cache of arms and ammunition from terrorists enclaves.

Danmadami said,”Troops of Operation FOREST SANITY in conjunction with the Defence Headquarters Special Forces conducted covert operation to bandits enclaves at MAIDARO village in GIWA Local Government Area of KADUNA State and made contact with terrorists.

“In an ensued fire fight, troops neutralized six (6) terrorists and recovered five (5) AK 47 rifles, One Hundred and Ninety Two (192) rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm Special ammunitions, Seventy Four (74) rounds of 7.62 x 54mm Special, Nine (9) AK 47 rifle magazines, three (3) IEDs, three (3) Baofeng radios, One (1) PKM, three (3) motorcycles amongst other sundry items.”

He conveyed the commendation of the military high command on the troops and also the general public for availing credible information to troops.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation FOREST SANITY and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorist and all criminal activities within their area,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

