Troops kill 6 bandits, foil attempt to rustle livestock in Katsina, Zamfara –DHQ

The Defense Headquarters says troops of Exercise Sahel Sanity have killed six bandits and foiled their attempts to rustle livestock in Katsina and Zamfara States between July 13 and July 14.

The Coordinator, Defense Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Wednesday, said the feat was achieved on July 14 following receipt of credible intelligence.

Enenche disclosed that the troops, backed by helicopter gunships of the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, stormed the bandits’ enclave at Komani Hills within Rukudawa general area of Zamfara.

He added that the troops overwhelmed the bandits with superior fire power, killing six while others fled with gun shots wounds.

According to him, one GPMG, one AK 47 rifle, one magazine and 34 motorcycles were recovered.

The coordinator further disclosed that the troops had earlier on July 13 responded to a distress call on an attempt by armed bandits to rustle cows at Kasele Village in Batsari area of Katsina State.

He said that when the troops swiftly mobilised to the scene, the bandits fled in disarray and abandoned the rustled animals.

According to him, the gallant troops have maintained presence in the village and normalcy has been restored.

“The Military High Command congratulates the gallant troops for their dexterity and encourages them to remain resolute and sustain the offensive in the North West zone of the country,” he said. (NAN)

