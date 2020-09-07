Troops kill 5 terrorists, rescue 7 victims in Borno

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the troops of 192 Battalion supported by the Air Task Force, successfully raided the terrorists’ location at Hamdaga Makaranta town in Gwoza on Sept. 6.

He said that the troops acted on credible intelligence on the activities of the terrorists in the area.

According to him, the gallant troops overwhelmed them killing five, while others escaped with gun shots wounds.

“Troops also cleared nine identified isolated BHT/ISWAP structures and farmlands in the area.