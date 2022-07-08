Troops kill 5 terrorists, recover weapons in North-East

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Hadarin Kai has neutralized scores of terrorists and recovered weapons in the North East zone of the country.

This was made known by the Director

Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Maj-Gen Benard Onyeuko in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko stated that troops of Op Hadin Kai has continued to decimate Boko Haram terrorists in the North East.

He stated,”On 3 July 2022 troops 24 TF Brigade made contact with the terrorists at Gamage in Borno State after the encounter 5 terrorists were neutralised. Items recovered include 2 x Ak 47 rifles, 3 x Dane guns, 2 x AK magazines, 70 x rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 7 x locally fabricated 7.62mm ammunition, 4 x cell phones, 3 x ATM cards and assorted bags food stuff were recovered.”

He also disclosed that in compliance with its mandate of safety of lives and property in the Nigerian Maritime environment.

“The Nigerian Navy Ship OKPABANA of Operation Delta Safe on 5 July 2022 responded to a distress message about a propulsion of a boat on transit in a swift reaction located and rescued the 16 meters surfer passenger boat MV NUE SWIFT belonging to a Lagos based oil service company.

“The boat lost her propelling ability at Agbara Platform while transiting from Forcados to Bonny Mooring and drifted for 32 hours before being rescued by own troops. Accordingly, the crew members were handed over Forward Operating Base Bonny on 6 July 2022 where they are undergoing medical check up,” he stated.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko extended the commendation of the military high command to troops in the frontlines for their efforts in safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians.

According to him, the military high command also encouraged the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.

