Troops kill 5 ESN gunmen in Imo, rescue 15 hostages in Zamfara – Army

The Nigerian Army and Navy troops, on Tuesday, neutralised five armed men in a firefight at identified IPOB/ESN camps in Ejemekuru in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Nwachukwu said the troops overpowered the armed separatists’ resistance with overwhelming firepower, and recovered a significant cache of dangerous weapons.

According to him, weapons recovered included one AK-47 rifle, teo Pump-action Semi-automatic rifles, one locally fabricated gun, two magazines and three rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

He said the troops also recovered two motorcycles, two mobile handsets and a camouflage jungle hat.

Nwachukwu also said the troops deployed for counter-insurgency operations in the North West, successfully rescued 15 kidnap victims in Tsohuwar Tasha area of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara.

He said the vigilant troops responded swiftly to a distress call, and immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident where they engaged the kidnappers in a shootout.

According to him, troops overpowered the terrorists, compelling them to abandon their victims and scampered into the forest.

”All abductees were rescued unharmed.

”The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its commitment to mitigating security challenges in troubled areas of the country.

”We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security agencies, as we continue in our efforts to ensure peace and security in the country,” he said. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje