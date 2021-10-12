Troops kill 32 fleeing bandits in Niger, lose 5 Policemen

Nigerian joint security forces have 32 armed bandits fleeing from Zamfara in Niger State, PRNigeria learnt on Sunday.

This was after the bandits attacked a security post, and shot dead five policemen attempted to confront them.

The incident occurred at Bangu Gari in the Rafi Local Area of the State.

A security source told PRNigeria that the bandits, fled due to the ongoing military operation, had earlier wreaked havoc on the community.

“The bandits came in large number with sophisticated weapons including rocket launchers after fleeing their at Danjibga and Munhaye in Tsafe Local Area of Zamfara State.

“They stormed the police station at Bangu Gari in Rafi LGA and five policemen during the exchange of gunfire.

“Immediately a signal was received and a detachment of joint security forces was despatched. The troops on reinforcement successfully ambushed the marauding bandits while attempting to escape through Tegina axis.

“At least 32 of the bandits were including their leaders, Karki Buzu and Yalo Nagoshi while another kingpin, Ali Kawaji sustained serious gun wounds,” the source said.

PRNigeria

