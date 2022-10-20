Troops kill 31 terrorists, as 366 surrender in North-East – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters says troops have neutralized over 31 Boko-Haram terrorist and arrested several others in the past two weeks.

Major General Musa Danmadami, the Director of Defence Media Operations made this known in Abuja on Thursday during the bi-weekly briefing on troops operational activities being conducted in the various operational theaters of the 6 geo-political zones of the Country.

Danmadami said in the past 2 weeks troops in the various theatre of operations conducted several kinetic and non-kinetic operations with significant results recorded.

Speaking on the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies conducted in tackling the various security challenges across the Country between the period 6 – 20 October 2022, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai theatre of operation in the North East Zone of the Country have continued to sustained and dominate their Area of Responsibilities as various operational activities were conducted in villages and towns in Bama, Gwoza, Gubio, Kaga, Kukawa, Ngala, Molai Local Government Areas all in Borno State.

Danmadami therefore revealed that 31 terrorists have been killed, several others arrested, while 366 and their families surrendered to troops within the period in focus.

He said,”Operational activities were also conducted at villages and towns in Bade and Gujuba Local Government Areas of Yobe State. Notably, on 11 October 2022 Boko Haram /Islamic State of West African Province terrorists ambushed troops with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) covered by fire at Gala Kura village in Bama Local Government Area following the fire fight, troops neutralized 1 Boko Haram Terrorist and recovered 2 AK47 rifles.

“On the same day, troops on picketing duty along Gamboru – Dikwa road in Ngala Local Government Area were ambushed by Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province terrorists. The terrorists detonated 20 IEDs covered with fire. Troops countered the ambush and forced the terrorists to flee in disarray. Following the fire fight, troops neutralized 17 terrorist and recovered 1 GPMG, 5 AK47 rifles, 1 M21 rifle and 11 motorcycles.

“Equally, on 7 October 2022 following credible information, troops intercepted a vehicle at Bulagoni village, in Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State with 96 blocks of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa. Furthermore, between 6 and 19 October 2022, 60 suspected logistics suppliers of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province were arrested by troops at different locations within the North East theatre of operation. Items recovered from the suspects ranges from bags of beans, maize, rice, gallons of Premium Motor Spirit, rustled livestock, medical supplies, clothing, sewing machines among others items.

“Cumulatively, within the weeks in focus troops recovered 14 AK47 rifles, 2 GPMG, 1 M21 rifle, one 125mm artillery bomb, 40 rounds of 7.62mm special, 6 dane guns, 1 locally made gun, 1 vehicle, 4 mobile phones, 5 bicycles, 11 motorcycles, 64 bags of beans, 5 bags of maize, large quantities of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, medical supplies, assorted clothing materials, 46 livestock, the sum of N 250,000.00 Naira and other sundry items.

“Similarly, on 13 October 2022, troops in conjunction with the Nigeria Police and NIS operatives intercepted 2 suspected fake National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) officials. It was revealed that the suspects had visited Gagamari IDP camp in Niger Republic to register non-Nigerian in the IDP camp.

“Items recovered from the suspects include National Identification Number (NIN) registration machine, printing machine, laminating machine, a computer tracking machine and a generator set among other items. Consequently, during the weeks in focus, 31 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province members were neutralized, while 10 were arrested and 2 civilians rescued.

“Furthermore, a total of 366 Boko Haram Terrorists and their families comprised of 23 adult males, 112 adult females and 231 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre. All recovered items, arrested terrorists, logistics suppliers and rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while the surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action.”

Danmadami conveyed the military high command’s commendations on troops efforts in the various theatres of operation across the nation.

He said the media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies.

He also said the entire populace i appreciated, for the support given to the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of their operations, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective locality.

