Troops Kill 27 Terrorists, Arrest 85, Rescue 44 Abductees – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja announced on Friday that between 30 January and 7 February, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), alongside other security agencies, killed 27 terrorists, arrested 85 suspects, and rescued 44 hostages.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Major Gen Markus Kangye, the new Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO) revealed this in a statement detailing military operations against insurgency across the country.

The statement revealed that during the review period, troops carried out a range of offensive operations, including raids, ambushes, and fighting patrols. “They neutralised several terrorists, apprehended their collaborators, rescued kidnapped victims, and received surrendered terrorists. Additionally, gunrunners, oil theft collaborators, and other violent extremists were apprehended,” Maj-Gen Kangye stated.

He added,”In the South-South region, the troops foiled an oil theft operation valued at N292,644,100.00. The recovered items included 253,330 litres of stolen crude oil, 42,000 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 5,100 litres of PMS. Furthermore, troops destroyed 220 crude oil cooking ovens, 23 dugout pits, 2 boats, 17 storage tanks, 7 drums, and 24 illegal refining sites. Other recovered items included one pumping machine, 3 motorcycles, 2 mobile phones, and 2 vehicles.

“The operation also led to the seizure of 61 weapons and 1,584 rounds of ammunition, including 26 AK47 rifles, 4 locally fabricated guns, 9 dane guns, 8 pump-action guns, and 920 rounds of 7.62 x 12.7mm ammunition, among others.”

According to him, in the North West, troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH arrested 13 violent extremists and criminals, recovering 2 locally made revolver pistols, one pistol with 3 rounds of 9mm ammo, 46 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo, 2 mobile phones, and N725,400.

“Meanwhile, troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the North East neutralized 18 terrorists, arrested 11, and rescued 31 kidnapped hostages. They recovered 9 AK47 rifles, 8 Dane guns, 1 RPG propeller, 4 wooden miniature guns, 2 prototype guns intended for training children, 4 RPG bombs, and 920 rounds of 12.7x108mm belted ammo. Additionally, 6 terrorist flags, 1 baofeng HH radio, 3 mobile phones, 9 bicycles, and 3 IED/IED-making materials were also seized. The sum of N49,600 was recovered.

“In the North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA troops neutralized 8 terrorists, arrested 6, and rescued 55 hostages. Recovered items included 5 AK47 rifles, 53 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 7 motorcycles, 2 mobile phones, and N290,000.

“Additionally, troops of Operation UDO KA arrested 5 IPOB/ESN terrorists and rescued 4 hostages. They recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 8 pump-action guns, 4 locally made pistols, 1 dane gun, 101 cartridges, 6 empty AK47 magazines, 1 baofeng radio, 2 motorcycles, and IED-making materials, with several IEDs being detonated,” he stated.

The DDMO assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria would continue their constitutional duties of safeguarding the lives and properties of Nigerians, adhering to global best practices.