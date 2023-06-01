Troops kill 26 terrorists, arrest 22 logistic suppliers, as 876 surrender in North-East

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, says troops neutralized 26 Boko-Haram terrorists, while 876 and their family members surrendered in the North-East geo-political zone of Nigeria.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen.Musa Danmadami made this known during the bi-weekly briefing on the efforts and successes recorded in the fight against terrorism and other criminalities across the 6 geo-political zones of the country, by the Armed Forces of Nigeria, and other security agencies.

Danmadami disclosed that in the last two weeks both Kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in various theatres of operations, with significant results recorded.

According to him, troops conducted various offensive operations to identified terrorists hideouts, enclaves, camps, villages, forest and mountains of Konduga, Abadam, Guzamala, Ngala, Bama, Dikwa, Gubio, Damboa, Jere, Kukawa, Magumeri and Monguno Local Government Areas of Borno State; which resulted in the killing of 26 terrorists, arrest of 22 logistic suppliers, and the surrender of 876 terrorists and their family members.

He said,”Consequently, within the weeks in review, troops in the North East Zone recovered, 7 AK47 rifles, 3 training rifles, 1 AK56 rifle, 2 K2 assault rifles, 1 mc rifle, 1 pump action gun, 2 double barrel gun, 2 locally made pistols, 12 dane guns, 1 locally made grenade, 12 AK47 magazines, 100 rounds of 7.56mm ammo, 5 rounds of 12.7mm NATO, 172 rounds of 7.62mm special, 31 rounds of 7.62mm refilled, 25 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and large quantities of Improvised Explosive Device making materials.

“Others include; 26 bicycles, 5 vehicles, 14 motorcycles, 130 motorcycle bearings, 60 throttle cables, 1 chain, 1 sprocket, 3 solar panels, 3 sewing machines, 2 pairs of Boko Haram Terrorist uniforms, 4 boafeng radio, 3 axes, 17 mobile phones, 2 borehole heads, 8 bags of grains, 200 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 105 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 50 litres of diesel, 18 rustled cattle, 5 sacks of food stuffs, 4 litres of groundnut oil, 2 packs each of Sprite and Fanta drinks, 10kg of sugar, packs of matches, 3 packs of maggi seasoning, 3 pack of mosquitoes coils, 2 packs of tiger battery, 4 tins of mosquitoes spray, 1 basket of kola nut, 3 packs of green tea, 15 rolls of mixed fruits biscuits, medical suppliers, the sum of Three Hundred and Twelve Thousand Three Hundred and Seventy Naira (N312,370.00) only amongst other items.

“Troops also neutralized 26 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, including 1 suicide bomber, arrested 22 Terrorist logistics supplier, 2 Terrorist spy/informants, and captured 1 Boko Haram Terrorist fighter as well as apprehended 3 armed robbers and 52 suspected criminals.

“Troops equally rescued 16 abducted civilians while a total of 876 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of the families comprising of 89 adult males, 249 adult females and 538 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations. All recovered items, arrested suspected criminals and rescued kidnapped civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action, while the surrendered Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families, were profiled and documented for further action.”

He also said that during the period in focus, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted several air operations against terrorists’ enclaves and logistics to degrade them and curb the spate of insecurity within the Area of Responsibility.

“Precisely on 21 May 23, the air component conducted an air interdiction at a location 4KM South of TUMBUN FULANI, a relatively new terrorists’ hideout on the western outskirts of the Lake Chad Basin. Recent ISR of the area observed 2 x motorcycles and terrorists’ activities within the location. On arrival, the crew engaged the target with rockets and cannons resulting in neutralization of several terrorists and destruction of their logistics,” Danmadami said.

He conveyed the military high command’s commendations on the unrelenting efforts and resilient of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country.

“On a final note, I wish to once again convey the military high command commendations on the unrelenting efforts and resilient of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country. The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the members Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas,” he said.