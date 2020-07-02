Troops kill 2 suspected armed robbers in Plateau

Share the news













The personnel of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), on Thursday killed two suspected armed robbers in Rock Haven Community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

Maj.-Gen Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the Commander of the task force, confirmed the incident in Jos.

According to the commander, the two suspects belonged to a notorious gang of armed robbers who had terrorised Jos metropolis and environs “for quite sometime”.

“This afternoon, our troops killed two notorious armed robbers who have been terrorising Jos metropolis.

“Following a tip off, the troops swiftly mobilised to the scene at Rock Haven and chased the robbers who were attempting to flee on motorbikes.

“The troops engaged the suspects in a gun duel and forced them to flee in various directions.

“During the encounter, two of the suspected criminals were neutralised by the troops,” he said.

The STF boss said that two locally fabricated pistols were recovered from the scene of the incident.

He said that the corpses of the deceased had been evacuated by the Police while normalcy had since returned to the affected area. (NAN)

