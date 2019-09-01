Troops kill 2 bandits along Kaduna- Abuja highway

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna deployed on Operation Thunder Strike, killed 2 bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

The Deputy Director Army Public Relations 1 Division, Col. Ezindu Idimah, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna.

Idimah said troops on Sunday foiled an attempt by bandits to carry out their kidnapping and raiding of innocent citizens living in the general area.

He said the troops, who were deployed around Olam Farm and Dutse, ambushed the bandits and neutralised two while others escaped with gunshot wounds after a gun duel.

According to him, the GOC 1 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for their vigilance and courage.

He urged them to remain proactive and decisive in dealing with the bandits and other criminals. (NAN)