Troops kill 13,541 terrorists; apprehend 17,469 criminals in 21 months – Badaru

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru, says the Nigerian troops have eliminated a total of 13,541 terrorists and apprehend 17,469 criminals across the country between May 2023 and February 2025.

Badaru disclosed this during a ministerial briefing on the activities of the ministry on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the troops also rescued 9,821 kidnapped hostages while a total of 124, 408 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrendered within the period.

According to him, the period under review has seen the killing and capture of numerous terrorists and rescue of several hostages and the recovery of large catch-of-arms and ammunitions.

”Troops have also restored peace to hundreds of communities and thousands of our people have been brought to their ancestral homes.

”For instance, from May 2023 to February 2025, our troops have neutralised 13, 543 terrorists and criminals. We have arrested 17,469 and rescued 9,821 hostages.

”Meanwhile, 124, 408 Boko Harams/ISWAP terrorist combatants, fighters and their families also surrendered within the period.

”The summary of our operational success induced by the renewed synergy include the recovery of 11,118 weapons and 252,596 assorted ammunitions.

”As attested by the President during the July 64th independence, in the independence broadcast, he said over 300 terrorist commanders have been eliminated.”

Badaru said that security had improved significantly in many communities that had been ravaged by insecurity in the North East and North West with many displaced persons returning to their ancestral homes.

”This shows the slow but steady return of peace through our kinetic and non-kinetic efforts.

”Our non-kinetic efforts include operations at Borno and the North-East, which is sustained by the ministry.

”This programme which has received commendations and visits by foreign non-kinetic think-tanks has been very effective,’’ he said.

The minister added that enhanced synergy between the security forces had also spurred the troops to keep the nation’s highway clear of criminals.

He noted that improvement had been recorded along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway and other roads like Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari, Funtua-Gusau-Sokoto and Gusau-Kaura-Namoda-Zuru-Jibia.

”Similarly, the markets in the areas such as Niwa, Birnin-Gwari, Kasuandaji and Jibia are now booming with businesses as attested by many traditional leaders, political leaders,’’ he said. (NAN)