Troops kill 1,166 terrorists, arrest 1,096, rescue 721 abductees, others in August – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja says troops eliminated 1,166 terrorists, arrested 1,096 suspected terrorists and other criminal elements as well as rescued 721 kidnapped hostages in the month of August, 2024.

The Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO) Maj-Gen Edward Buba disclosed this on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the ongoing military operations by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

Buba disclosed that ongoing operations across the country have significantly diminished the military capabilities of terror groups and denied the terrorist the ability to carry out major offensive, adding that the situation experienced mostly these days are low level skirmishes and attacks on soft targets.

He noted that the military is aware that it is dealing with a shrewd, ruthless and brutal enemy, that must be stopped from their acts of terror.

Accordingly, the armed forces is prepared to act with the relevant level of force that would be needed to dismantle these terror groups.

According to him, troops strategy is to undermine the abilities of these terror groups and create conditions whereby they cannot carry out acts of terror or harm citizens.

He said,”Accordingly, the military has prioritised targeting the terrorist leaders, commanders, foot soldiers as well as their collaborators.

“Several terrorist leaders and commanders were taken off the battlefield as a result of the ongoing military operations during the month. Those in the NE include: Munir Arika, Sani Dilla (aka Dan Hausawan Jibilarram), Ameer Modu, Dan Fulani Fari Fari, Bakoura Araina Chikin, Dungusu, Abu Darda and Abu Rijab. Others in the NW include; Kachalla Dan Ali Garin Fadama, Kachalla Dan Mani Na Inna, Kachalla Basiru Zakariyya, Sani Baka Tsine, Inusa Zangon Kuzi, Ibrahim, Tukur and Kamilu Buzaru, among others.

“Troops have significantly dismantle these terror groups in the NE, where they are a diminishing but active threat. Troops are also intensifying operations in the NW, NC, SE and SS to defeat and dismantle the threats in these areas.

“During the month of August 2024, troops neutralized 1,166 terrorists, arrested 1,096 suspected terrorists and other criminal elements as well as rescued 721 kidnapped hostages. Additionally, troops recovered 391 weapons, 15,234 ammunitions and denied oil theft of an estimated sum over N5bn (N5,045,160,010.00) only.

“The breakdown of recoveries in the month of August includes and is not limited to the following: 208 AK47 rifles, 54 locally fabricated guns, 53 dane guns, 36 pump action guns, 10,452 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,991 rounds of 7.62mm

NATO, 293 cartridges, 42 assorted arms and 2,498 assorted ammunitions. Others

are 5,047,150 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,152,500 litres of illegally refined AGO, 320 litres of DPK and 28,500 litres of PMS amongst other item.

“The motivation of the terrorist is getting lower and lower in the NE, which is leading to the mass surrending recorded. Troops aim at replicating same in other theatres of Operation in order to bring peace and safety to citizens.”

He added,”The military is on high alert and we have increased our readiness to protect the country from further terrorist aggression.

“We urge citizens to understand that this war is not a quick fix, but a long and enduring military operation. It is certain that at the end, these terrorists will be destroyed and our nation will be safe and peaceful again.”