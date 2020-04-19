Troops kill 105 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, says Army

The Nigerian Army say troops of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole killed 105 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists during an encounter in Buni Gari

Acting Director Army PubPublic Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa disclosed this in a statement Sunday.

Colonel Musa said following aggressive ‘exploitation operation’ carried out by troops of Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD), it is now comfirmed that a total of One Hundred and Five (105) Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists were neutralized during the Buni Gari encounter.

According to the Army Spokesman, this was disclosed by the Commander Sector 2 OPLD Brig Gen Lawrence Araba while briefing the Chief of Army Staff and his entourage on Sunday.

Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai, applauded the troops for their gallantry and resilience that led to the killing of the 105 terrorists at Buni Gari in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe state on Saturday the 18th of April 2020.

He gave the commendation when he visited the injured troops at the Field Ambulance Logistics Base 3 Damaturu and Special Forces’ School in Buni Yadi on Sunday.

The visit was sequel to the successes recorded by the troops in neutralising 105 Boko Haram and ISWAP Criminals that attempted to infiltrate/attack Buni Gari Village in Yobe State on the 18th of April 2020.

Gen Buratai visited two officers that were wounded in action during the Buni Gari encounter and other soldiers already on admission at the medical facility in Damaturu before proceeding to the Special Forces’ School in Buni Yadi where he and his entourage were briefed on the incident by the Commander, Sector 2 OPLD, Brig Gen Lawrence Araba.

Brig Gen Araba informed him that the recent success was as a result of intelligence report which revealed plan by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists to attack the village.

According to the Commander – “Based on intelligence received about the plan by the terrorists to attack Buni Gari, our troops swiftly intercepted and engaged the criminals in fierce battle that led to the killing of 105 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists as well as the capture of several arms and ammunition from the criminals”.

“Initial situation report reported that 10 terrorists were Neutralized. However, following exploitation by our troops, a total of 105 Boko Haram/ISWAP Criminals are comfirmed to have met their waterloo as a result of the encounter and some of the pictures are here for you to see Sir”.

The Commander further disclosed that items captured from the terrorists include five (5) AK-47 Rifles, three (3) GPMG, one (1) Duska Anti Aircraft Gun, one (1) PKT Gun, two (2) handheld radio, while one (1) terrorists’ gun truck was destroyed.

He added that several ammunition and ammunition links, two(2) hand grenades, two (2) magazines with ammunition and assorted hard drugs were captured.

All the seized arms and ammunition as well as the other items were inspected by the Chief of Army Staff.

While assuring the troops of necessary support, Gen Buratai charges them to upscale the momentum to ensure the defeat of terrorism very soon.