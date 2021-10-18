Troops kill 10 bandits in Kaduna

By Idris Ibrahim

The governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai has commended security operatives for intercepting and killing 10 notorious bandits operating in Kaduna.

The operation was executed by joint security forces who engaged the brigands in a gun duel in Kwanan Bataru, on the outskirts of Fatika in Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

This was made known Monday In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

According to the statement, one hostage was rescued as operatives recovered weapons and other valuable items during the operation.

Mr. Aruwan further disclosed that several bandits escaped with gunshots injury during a gun duel with security operatives.

“Ten armed bandits hibernating around some flash points in Kaduna state have met their disastrous end.”

“The joint security forces came in contact with the heavily armed bandits in Kwanan Bataru, on the outskirts of Fatika in Giwa local government area and subsequently engaged them.”

“In the course of the gun duel, ten of the bandits were eliminated while several others escaped with gun shot injuries,” Mr Aruwan said.

“One Alhaji Abubakar Usman, who is likely to have been kidnapped in a neighboring state and was being held by bandits in the area, was rescued by the troops, and is being debriefed at the moment,” the commissioner added.

The statement noted that weapons and items recovered shortly after the operation are; one revolver, mobile phones, torchlights and some charms. One of the sheds used by the bandits to hold hostages was burnt.

The Governor wishes the troops and personnel more success in the ongoing operations across the state.

Bandits operating in Kaduna state have continued to carry put deadly attacks that has led to the deaths of residents. Most communities across Kaduna have been pillaged by the brigands.

The state and federal government are yet to curtail the activities of the brigands as they continue to kidnap residents for ransom.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...