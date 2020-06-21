Troops kill 1, recover arms in Benue bandits’ hideout

Share the news













The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Whirl Stroke on June 20, conducted a raid on suspected bandits hideout at Ginde in Guma Local Government Area (LGA)of Benue.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Sunday, said the troops, operating under Operation Accord, acted following reports of bandits activities in the area.

Enenche said that the bandits fled as troops closed in on them, adding that one bandit was neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds after a hot pursuit.

He disclosed that items including one Galil rifle, one Galil magazine, 13 X 7.5mm ammunition, one Motorcycle one woodland camouflage shirt, some quantities of hemp and assorted charms were recovered.

According to him, the camp was subsequently destroyed.

Enenche further disclosed that troops deployed at Tunga also arrested two suspects, Yahuza Danlami and Danladi Baushe, who were linked to the kidnap of a local teacher at Foga LGA of the state.

He added that one locally made rifle was found in their possession, adding that the suspects had been handed over to the police in Awe for investigations.

“The Defence Headquarters commend the troops for their offensive actions against the bandits and other criminal elements in their area of operation,” he said. (NAN)

